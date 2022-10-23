…Omo- Agege as Chairman, APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie as Co-Chairman: Osanebi Deputy Chairman; Obigbor Co-Deputy Chairman; Orubebe as Director General, Otive Igbuzor as Deputy Director- General.

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of next year’s Delta State Gubernatorial election, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, Delta Central will today unveil the State APC campaign organisation in Asaba, the state capital.

According to Omo- Agege who is the APC Governorship Candidate for the election, the APC campaign organisation has him as the Chairman; State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie as Co-Chairman: Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi (Deputy Chairman); Barr. Francis Obigbor (Co-Deputy Chairman); a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe as Director General; and Chief of State to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor as Deputy Director- General.

In a statement yesterday by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the campaign organisation, Ima Niboro, the campaign team will be inaugurated by Senator Omo-Agege on Monday, 24th October, 2022 by 10am.

Listed as Vice Chairmen of the campaign organisation are Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Justice Freshman Daubry (rtd), Dr. Alex Ideh, Chief Lucky Okperi, Chief Lucky Esigie as well as Dr Eugene Okolocha (Secretary) and Nick Ovuokporie (Deputy Secretary) respectively.

Also on the list are former presidential spokesman, Olorogun Ima Niboro (Director, Communications and Media Strategy), Dr. Chris Oghenechowen (Director, Logistics and Protocol), Chike Memeh (Director, Finance), Godwin Anaughe (Director, Strategy and Elections), Barr. Alex Onwuadiamu (Director, Planning and Research), and Barr. Bosin Ebikeme (Director, Contact and Mobilization).

Those listed as Advisers include the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi; member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency Rev. Hon Francis Waive; APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, and Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

Others are High Chief Johnny Michael, Dr (Mrs) Veronica Ogbuagu, Chief Ede Dafinone, Chief Joel Onowakpor Thomas, Hon. Temi Harriman, Ms. Stella Okotete, Prophet Jones Erhue, Hon. Halims Agoda, Chief Ayiri Emami, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, Prof. Leroy Edozien, and Hon. Doris Uboh, among others.

Senatorial coordinators include Dr. Austin Izagbo (Delta North), Chief Chief Ominimini Obiuwevwi (Delta Central) as well as Prince Yemi Emiko (Delta South).

The event is expected to hold at APC Campaign Headquarters, at No. 17 Summit Road, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

