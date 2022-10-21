A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Mr. Omaduvie Sunday Oke-Oghene has congratulated Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his Supreme Court Victory as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate .

Omaduvie in a congratulatory message commended Supreme Court for being fair in their judgement.

He noted that the court judgement has once again confirmed Sheriff as the choice of the People.

“On behalf of my family , I rejoice with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate .

The victory is a well deserved victory considering his acceptability and competency.

I am sure of sheriff leading PDP to victory in 2023.

The choice of Sheriff is the best choice that can defeat the opposition parties in the state.

Sheriff is household name that has been accepted by Deltans.

Court cases has come and gone, so I am calling on everyone to be unity and stronger ahead of the general elections.” he said .