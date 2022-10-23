.

•Supreme Court’s certified, off-the-record conclusions

Emma Amaize,Regional Editor, South South

WITTINGLY and unwittingly, the Supreme Court, weekend, resolved two critical issues that the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, could not harmoniously resolve for many months, and which almost tore the party apart.

First, officially certified, the nation’s apex court in Abuja permanently determined the bona fide governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship poll in favor of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who won the May 25 governorship primary.

A former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Olorogun David Edevbie, who came second in the primary, but put up a formidable fight to upturn the table, finally crashed out.

Second, the Justices of the Supreme Court with their verdict, unsuspectingly, proved the governor and vice-presidential candidate of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to be a deft political tactician and the strongest individual power broker of the party in the state.

Okowa stood behind Oborevwori while a former governor of the state and his political mentor, Chief James Ibori, who preferred Edevbie, and another ex-governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, also an Edevbie backer that communicates these days in parables and celebrated his 68th birthday, yesterday (Saturday), could not sweetly sort out the two decisive matters until the last Friday overrule.

An unambiguous construal of the up-to-the-minute development is that Okowa is in charge.

Task before Okowa, Oborevwori

However, the governor and Oborewori, separately and jointly, have an imperative task of re-uniting with Ibori, Uduaghan, and Edevbie to put the party on course and final curve for 2023.

Okowa, who still refers to Ibori as his leader, has to fast-track the peace movement, which he kick-started during his fierce battle for the vice-presidential ticket in Abuja, shortly after the governorship primary.

A dependable source said he and Ibori were talking before Edevbie secured the July 7 judgment from the Federal High Court, Abuja, which kept every other discussion on the matter in abeyance until the October 21 verdict by the Supreme Court.

The governor also has to mollify and get back on stream, his predecessor, Dr. Uduaghan, for a special reason, which both of them are on familiar terms.

Probably working on the plan already, the vice-presidential candidate in a goodwill message, to Uduaghan on his birthday, October 22, described him as “an amazing leader, saying, “Since leaving office in 2015, you have remained an influential and inspirational leader in our state and country.”

“Your Excellency, your selfless and impressive performance as Governor of Delta has distinguished you as a statesman.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader and former Governor, astute politician, and statesman, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, on his 68th birth anniversary.”

In addition, both he and Oborevwori have to ensure that Edevbie, the modernization apostle, who has proved his mettle, does not jump ship. They have to give him an exceptional treat and renew their floating camaraderie.

Edevbie’s enchanting acceptance

Providentially, hours after the Friday showdown, Edevbie congratulated Oborevwori on his victory. He said, “The Supreme Court’s verdict today brings to closure the process to determine the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Delta State governorship election. It has undoubtedly been a long, drawn-out struggle in which several long-cherished relationships were strained.”

In a statement by his Director of Strategic Communications, Fred Edoreh, he said, “While the outcome was not what we desired or prayed for, as democrats, we accept it as final. To all our party members and stakeholders, especially the youths and all the good people of Delta state, who stood with us in our quest for the opportunity to deliver a modern state, I understand your disappointment.”

No victor, no vanquished–Guber candidate

Oborevwori knows that the grace of God is speaking for him and cannot underestimate the esteemed favor he has found in the sight of men, including Okowa, who he openly acknowledged, “refused to sacrifice him amid all the pressure.”

To him, “there is no victor and no vanquished,” but he has to bear out his sermon with Edevbie for others to accept it as true.

Battle of the altar – VP candidate

Speaking at a special thanksgiving service at Government House Chapel, Asaba, after the Supreme Court judgment, Okowa said: “Whatever has been happening, in the last few weeks, is a test of our faith. In addition, I thank God that you have stayed alive and that you have stayed hopeful in God.

“We give thanks to God. One joy I have in my heart is that from the beginning, I knew it was a battle of the altar, and I remained confident in God.

“There are many things that happen sometimes you almost shake. However, I know that since 2015, we have always prayed.

“And, I have always said that if any governor is coming here and would not glorify the name of God in Heaven, Lord, do not create a pathway for that governor to come.

“This place is the altar of God; so, the altar in this Government House Chapel must remain alive. I pray that each one of us will find the God that is on this altar because He is alive.”

Permutation

The fear, even before the Supreme Court judgment, was that PDP in the state would implode, as the Ibori group had allegedly sealed plans to work for an ex-member of the Ibori PDP political family, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the governorship candidate of APC in the state.

The indications on the ground do not show this widely spread political conjecture. Ibori does not look like a leader ready to move to APC and Uduaghan, who joined the APC at a time, returned after his sojourn.

Burden lifted – Okubor

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, yesterday, at Asaba, the Chief Political Strategist to the Delta State governor, Dr. Festus Okubor, said the state had been on tenterhooks, but now, the burden is no more.

“Much anxiety trailed the past few weeks as Delta’s dominant party, PDP, lay gripped, with worrisome legal challenge. Now that the burden is over, I congratulate PDP and give notice to the APC to run for cover. The campaigns can now start and we shall expose the disaster that APC in Delta represents with much notoriety.

“Like children of good parents, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Olorogun David Edevbie were civil to each other and opened back channels of mutual communication, in admirable camaraderie, enforced by brotherhood and party affinity.

“We gave them new names, and it became a celebrated case between ‘Olorogun All Of You David Edevbie’ vs ‘Olorogun All of You Sheriff Oborovwori.’

“On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Supreme Court gave judgment in favor of Oborevwori, and Edevbie quickly congratulated his brother, and the PDP family heaved a great sigh of relief, finally ending what has lingered as an albatross. On this momentous occasion of Supreme court ruling, it is congratulations, All of You,” he said.

The way forward–Delta PDP

Apparently pointing a way forward, the party, in a statement, Friday, by the state publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, felicitating with Oborevwori and conceding Edevbie’s bravery, dismissed the plot, which it labeled mislaid prospects of a cracked opponent.

“The litigation which centered on the legal affirmation of our authentic governorship candidate had initially given fleeting but misplaced expectations to the fractured opposition APC, but their hopes have been comprehensively and completely dashed with the decisive judgment of the Supreme Court, which has now settled the matter once and for all.

“We congratulate all members of our great PDP Delta family over this massive judgment from the Supreme Court, which has not only settled all doubts and disquiet in our party but has strengthened our position and resolve to embrace our campaigns with renewed vigor, as we march towards victory in 2023.

“Now that the legal fireworks are over and done with, we call on all our loyal, committed, and unwavering party members, to come together as one big united family, sheath their swords and let bygones be bygones.

“Our goal now is to win the 2023 general elections in all positions and with everyone joining hands and all pulling in one definite, unwavering direction towards victory, we will be totally unbeatable and even more formidable, as the party of the people,” it stated.