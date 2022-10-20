

Popular Juju Musician Dele Blacko has opened a new Mega Plaza for his wife, Oluremilekun Ajayi. The plaza known as Rhemmygold Collection is located in the heart of Yaba.

Rhemmygold explained that the journey to opening the fashion collection has been a roller coaster, but expressed appreciation to her husband who gave her the needed support.

She noted that the Fashion business is a huge business that enhances lifestyle, empower and create jobs.

“My business is not made specially for a certain set of people.

:Rhemmygoldcollections is here to serve everyone ranging from corporate people to casuals and glamorous lifestyles.

“We also do Price slash promo to allow people to get more for little.

“The fashion and lifestyle business are massively growing in Nigeria and special thanks to my husband Dele Blacko for his relentless support,” she said.