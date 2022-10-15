.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Global President of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida, old students association, Mrs Bukola Olatunji, has said that the decline in the standard of education witnessed in Nigeria is not peculiar to the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, during a press conference heralding the annual general meeting/reunion of the association, she said the present crisis in the education sector has assumed a global dimension.

Olatunji, however, described the trend as worrisome, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck to address the issue.

According to her, “It is not just Unity Schools, something has happened to us. I was among a group of some people that went to visit the United States and they were talking about the issue of people not coming to class but they still got a degree.

“The quality of education is falling everywhere and it is our duty as individuals to make a difference in our little spaces.”

For the drop in the popularity of Unity Schools in Nigeria, Olatunji identified insecurity and proliferation of elitist private schools as key reasons some parents are reluctant to take their wards to Federal Government Colleges nationwide.

On the association’s global reunion scheduled to hold in the nation’s capital, she said a member of the association and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Aisha Ahmad, would deliver the keynote address.

According to her, goodwill messages will be delivered by friends and partners of the Association, including the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello; Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shettima; and President General of the Unity Schools Old Students Association, Lawrence A. Wilbert.

“Other activities lined up for the reunion include the presentation of awards of recognition to deserving sisters and organisations, the inauguration of chapters, swearing-in of the new Global Executives and other fun-filled activities

Olatunji said that the school has produced over 4, 000 graduates, who are in practically every field of human endeavour and making their alma mater very proud.