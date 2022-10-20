By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa

COALITION of International Non-Governmental Organizations, INGOs, Thursday, called on the Federal, State and Local Governments Areas to immediately declare a state of emergency in all states affected by the devastating flood.

They made the call for declaration of state of emergency at a media conference held in Abuja.

They called both federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency launch search and rescue missions to ensure trapped communities are evacuated to stop further deaths.

The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Ene Obi, spoke on behalf of other country directors from CARE International, Hussaini Abdu; Plan International Nigeria, Usie Charles Emmamuzou; and Christian Aid, Tope Fashola.

Ene said the flood crisis currently in the country has gone beyond treating it with kid gloves as it is now a humanitarian crisis.

She particularly made reference to Anambra State, where 14,000 people in eight local government areas have been displaced and the death toll as of 14th October had risen to 17.

According to her, Jigawa, Kebbi and Bayelsa States have also recorded varied number of deaths arising from the flood, while Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Yobe, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti and Plateau are also badly hit.

However, on medium to long term measures the government at all levels must take, she (Obi) advised prioritization of issues of climate change, adding that funding for agro-ecology must be increased.

Among other things, she called for implementation of interventions that support families and communities to recover losses.

They said medicines, food items, WASH facilities and items, treated mosquito nets, mattresses, beddings, and others are urgently needed as they have started their little interventions and their call for urgent intervention is on the heels of of the overwhelming situation occasioned by the devastating flood.

As part of their recommendations to mitigate the impact of the flood,

She said: “Integration of flood risk management with spatial planning and immediate humanitarian coordination fora in affected states to avoid duplication of responses.

“Introduce or adapt community surveillance and early warning systems on flood prevention and mitigation, to prepare for hazardous climate-related events.

“The establishment of proper water channels – avoid blocking waterways and ultimately encourage river dredging in the relevant states.

Increased provision of food, temporary shelter, and hygiene/medical attention to affected communities.

“Sustained investment in infrastructure, particularly in building of climate-smart buffer dams to effectively contain excess water spills from Lagdo dam and construction of elevated bridges in places like Koton-karfi and Lokoja to prevent commuters from being stranded in future for Kogi being a nodal state.”

She added: “With the current deplorable state of affected populations, we call upon government to prioritize the provision of emergency assistance to persons displaced and living in various displaced camps and host communities.

“This would include providing food assistance, non-food items, protection for women and girls etc.

“Promote awareness on sanitation and preventive measures to curb a possible outbreak of waterborne index diseases like Cholera amongst others.

“Immediate provision of education in emergency situations to minimise the negative impact of flooding on children’s studies.”

“With 31 States and the FCT affected by the flood, it is time for the Government at all levels (federal, state and LGA) to explore sustainable ways to curb the perennial flooding that some states are increasingly experiencing during the rainy season”, she said.