By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organised Labour, has called for a living wage for workers to cater for their basic needs including shelter, food, health, education among others, in the wake of increasing inflation and general cost of living.

Speaking at a programme to mark this year’s Decent Work Day, DWD, titled “Wage Justice”, President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Oyinkan Olasanoye, lamented that at present, “what our employers are more conscious about is having enough reward for their capital. The workers are the only factors of production that come into the industry with emotions, sweat, and blood all over them.

“So, we feel that if this particular factor of production is taken care of, it is easier for them to influence the other factors of production and get better productivity. What are the basic needs of this factor of production? The workers need are nothing more than a good wage; a good wage that will go a long way in satisfying all their demands and needs for the job.”

Delivering the keynote address, a consultant and educationist, Alex Ogundadegbe, called on Trade Unions in Nigeria to imbibe more proactive approach to labour struggles instead of prolonged industrial actions, arguing that such strategy would win the struggle for wage justice.

Ogundadegbe contended requesting improved wages, workplaces do not have to be shut totally, and protests and rallies can be organized while workers are still at their duty posts, saying “Nobody gains from the strike. It should be short-termed rather than elongated; the public should be continually informed with proper advocacy about the plight of workers. Workers’ engagement processes improved communication channels at all levels of government and engaged people responsible for policy, leverage the media, social and tradition, to buy into workers cause”

Among others, he stressed that strategic engagement needs to be adopted by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, and other unions, adding that “We are in an election year and they should leverage the electorate to their advantage.

Workers’ engagement processes improve communication channels at all levels of government and also engage people responsible for policy by leveraging on social and tradition media to buy into workers plights.”

RELATED NEWS