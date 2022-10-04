The Lagos state chapter of the Child Protection Network, CPN, an Initiative of UNICEF has urged Lagos state government not to allow the investigation into the death of David Chigozie Nwogu to be swept under the carpet.

Thanking the Lagos state government for the proactive steps taken to unravel the cause of the unfortunate incident, the network said it had shown that the state government was alive and responsible to the well being and welfare of its children.

In a press statement signed by Aderonke Oyelakin, the Coordinator, CPN Lagos chapter, it stated the outcome of the investigation was of great concern to the network as one of the major stakeholders on issues relating to children in Lagos state.

The statement read in part. “Information reaching us says that the death of a minor, David Chigozie Nwogu was due to alleged misconduct of a nurse and a doctor in Lagos.

“Further, CPN had that Mrs Loveth Nwogu, the mother of the child and her husband, Victor Nwogu took their son to the named hospital for healthcare, unfortunately, they lost him to the misconduct of the hospital’s staff.

“The mother of the deceased who spoke with our team confirmed the incident saying the late minor has been deposited at mortuary.

“The father who explained the matter in a video posted to us confirmed that the boy was healthy in the morning until the nurse came and injected him four times. The said he even told the nurse that the boy has not eaten and that the previous night he was administered drugs, he vomited, but the nurse refusedI pleaded with her and proceeded.

“The father also explained that immediately she gave her four injections at a time, the boy shouted daddy and died. After this, the doctor and the nurse ran away.”

“CPN hereby reiterates its call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to kindly use his office to follow through.

“As you all know that our focus is for children, Lagos Child Protection Network (CPN) is interested in the final outcome of the investigation.

“The life of every child is precious to every nation, and as such, we cannot open our eyes to see any child’s life wasted due to the misconduct of expected professionals that are supposed to protect them.

“However, we are using this medium to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Nwogu. We pray that God grants you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

