I am currently studying to be a trained teacher at a college of education.

My parents are not very well off, so my aunty agreed for me to stay with her as her house is very close to the college.

Not long after I moved in with her, her husband started toasting me.

Whenever I complained about not having money for books or project, he willingly gave me money.

In the end, we started having sex about a year ago and he is a very nice and generous man.

My problem is my aunty is very trusting. She even allows us to go to family functions without her.

All the sex take place in the house when my aunty is out and the children in school.

Sometimes, he arranges for me to cut classes to come and meet him.

I am a bit fed up with his sexual demands but he seems not to notice. I’ve used a couple of tricks to dissuade him.

I’ve even failed to keep appointments, but he won’t leave me alone.

I’m afraid to think of what will happen if my aunty should find out.

Chinedu, by e-mail

Dear Chinedu,

I’m glad you’ve realised that what you are doing is wrong.

Your best bet really is to move out of your aunty’s flat.

If you can convince your mother to let you come back home, you will be saved from the abuse of your aunty’s husband.

It is sad when men take advantage of situations like yours, but it happens all the time. And you must admit you’re using him too.

If you can’t go back home, see if you can share a room with any of your school mates.

You don’t have that long a period to stay in college as you will be finishing soon.

