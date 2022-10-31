By Moses Nosike

Dangote Cement, BUA Group and Zenith Bank are among top winning companies that will be honored at the 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Practices award of CSR Reporters, Africa’s premier Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability publication.

The names of the organizations were released together with the names of well-meaning individuals that will be honored at this year’s CSR Reporters’ Philanthropic Awards on Social Impact and Sustainability Practices holding at the LCCI auditorium, Ikeja on November 26, 2022.

A statement issued by the Editor-In-Chief of CSR Reporters, Eche Munonye, said notable among the winning organizations in different categories are: Zenith Bank, FCMB, Okomu Oil Palm, Port-Harcourt Electricity, Eleme Petrochemical, IHS Nigeria Plc, Olam Agri, Union Bank, NIMASA, NPA, Dangote Cement, BUA Group, Nigerian Breweries, SPDC, Pinnacle O&G, Anchor Insurance, GB Foods, MTNN, ACT Foundation, Airtel Nigeria, MOJEC Group among several others.

In the individual categories, he said: Mr. Jim Ovia, Engr Simbi Wabote, Mr. Aby Iderawumi, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, Ms. Ini Abimbola, Mr. Emeka Oparah, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Dr. Jayne Onwumere, Engr. Victor Ochei, Tunde Folawiyo, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Engr. Ifeoma Okengwu and Dr Philip Mshelbila are among the notable names that have emerged as winners.

The awards, he said, are in three main categories of Sustainability, Social Impact and CSR which were further broken down into 35 categories.

“The award generally recognizes initiatives of companies and individuals in promoting sustainable economies in Nigeria and in serving the needy public.

“Now in its third year, the CSR Reporters’ Philanthropic Awards on Social Impact & Sustainability Practices in Nigeria is an annual event to recognize, honor and celebrate the outstanding efforts of organizations and individuals that have made transformative impact on the Nigerian society.

“Particularly, the award will recognize the companies that have integrated globally recognized and measurable sustainability standards including ISO37101 Management Standards on Sustainable Development in Communities (MSSDC), ISO 26000 Social Responsibility, ISO 14001 Environmental Management, ISO 9001 Quality Management, ISO 20400 Sustainable Supply Chain Management, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Standards, among others. It will also recognize organizations that have followed best reporting standards such as GRI and IIRC Standards. Other categories include specific initiatives in support of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and individual philanthropic efforts for the year under review.

“The highlight of the event is usually the unveiling of the Philanthropic Person of the Year and the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which are the most competitive categories of the award. The last two winners of this coveted category of Person of the Year, popularly tagged the “Star Award” were Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu (2020) and Barrister Allen Onyema (2021) have been honored.

“The winner of this category of Person of the Year 2022 is Mr. Tony Elumelu who received over 75% of the entire votes in that category. Across Africa, individuals and groups saw him as the most philanthropic person for the year under review, 2022.

“Another highly contested category is Lifetime achievement award and is won by Mr. Jim Ovia, the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc. Nigerians and indeed Africans are already excited at this auspicious opportunity to celebrate their philanthropic heroes,” the statement added.

RELATED NEWS