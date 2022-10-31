By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Businesses and human activities were partially paralysed in the early hours on Monday in Lagos State, as commercial bus (Danfo) drivers commenced a seven-day strike action over extortion by security personnel and touts across the state.

As a result of the development, commuters were stranded as other transporters, commercial tricyclists, known as “Keke Marwa” and mini-buses, called “Korope”, hiked transport fares by 100 per cent.

The unions

The following transport unions had been directed to comply with the strike action include: Ibile Drivers Stakeholders Association of Nigeria, DSWAN; Mega City Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, MCDWA; Federal Assisted Mass Transit Incorporation, FAMTI; Owners, Drivers and Conductors Association, ODCA; Commercial Bus Drivers and Owners Operators of Lagos,CBDOP, and Mini Bus Drivers Welfare Association, MNDWA.

Some commuters, who were stranded, could be seen trekking to their various destinations.

Checks by Vanguard around Alimosho showed minimal compliance to the strike action by Danfo drivers, as some operators were seen operating without any resistance from the union members.

Some drivers gathered in clusters discussing the development, while others engaged in their normal activities.

Affectd areas

Areas monitored include: Igando, Ikotun, Isheri, Egbeda, all in Old Alimosho Local Government Area.

The protesting drivers had alleged extortion by the men of motor parks and garages management, miscreants and government officials in the state.

At Ikotun there was beehive of activities as Danfo, Keke Marwa, Korope operators were carrying out their normal activities with hike in fares.

The journey which usually cost N200, was jerked up to N300, while N100 was increased to N200.

However, commuters who could not afford the exorbitant transport fares by Keke Marwa and Korope operators resorted to patronising Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, as they stormed the terminals.

The Ikotun terminal was packed as commuters patronised the service.

Earlier, the joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, JDWAN, on Sunday, had declared intention to commence it’s proposed seven days strike starting from today (Monday) as its meeting with the state government failed to yield positive result.

JDWAN National Leader, Akintade Abiodun, said some representatives of the association met with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola and the motor park management liaison officer Mr Hakeem Odumosu in the company of JDWAN legal adviser, Ayo Ademiluyi.

Akintade, in a statement, made available to Vanguard read in part: “Leadership of the JDWAN met with Lagos State government representatives, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola and the motor park management liaison officer Mr Hakeem Odumosu (AIG rtd) in the company of our legal adviser barrister Ayo Ademiluyi.

“The Lagos state government has since made no concrete response to JDWAN demands, rather, their representatives only asked for another letter to be submitted on Monday, which is regarded as a joke on our part, having released press statement with concise demands,

“We also honoured the demand to deliver physical copy of the letters to the Lagos State government, the SSS, The Commissioner of police and commissioner for transport respectively.

“The retired AIG also expressly said they can’t get rid of bus stop to bus stop extortion because they are working for the state government.

“This is suggesting that they can organise thugs to attack us and we will be blamed or credited for the violence, all in a failed fear mongering tactics.

“Also the assistant to the Commissioner for Transportation threatened to arrest us and our lawyer while in their office.

“It is pertinent to note that there is an existing restraining court order granted by Justice P. O. Lifu of the Federal High Court Ikoyi against the Lagos state government and all transport agencies, stopping them from ticketing, bus stop levies, motor park levies, dues and any form of extortion from commercial drivers with suit no: FHC/L/CS/224/2022 between applicant Olukoya Ogungbeje, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON) and respondents NURTW, RTEAN, NARTO, Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo), Mohammed Musa, Lawal Yusuf Othman, Lagos State Government, Arttoney General of Lagos State, Inspector General of Police, Director General of State Security Service.

Demands

The transporter’s leaders listed the demands of the drivers to include: “Obeying the court order.

“We kick against paying motor park thugs at every bus stop. All illegal money at garages and parks must stop;

“Harassment by law enforcement agencies and intimidation with guns, cutlasses, broken bottles by LASTMA, task force and RRS must end immediately.

“Lagos State government should build and assign more bus stops for commercial use to avoid arrest by LASTMA for dropping off passengers at existing bus stops which are known to commuters as official bus stops.”

