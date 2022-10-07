By Theodore Opara

KIA Motors representatives in Nigeria, Dana Motors has hinted that the latest model of its super sedan, the K8 will be available in Nigeria on request, and advance bookings are currently open, both online and across Kia showrooms nationwide.

A statement from Kia Motors said that the Kia K8 combines cutting-edge innovation and dynamic performance to establish new benchmarks for premium quality in the sedan segment.

Further demonstrating the recent rejuvenation of the brand, the K8 offers progressive and refined driving performance, a cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance System, and a contemporary and clean interior space that provides the driver and passengers with a first-class lounge experience.

The K8’s four powertrains have all been developed to offer refined, smooth power delivery while improving fuel economy and reducing emissions (powertrain options may vary by country).

A state-of-the-art 3.5-liter Smartstream powertrain is offered in two power and fuel guises: a GDI (gasoline direct injection) derivative with 300 ps and 36.6 kgf.m (359 Nm) torque, and an LPI (liquid propane injection) stablemate with 240 ps with 32.0 kgf.m (314 Nm) torque.

