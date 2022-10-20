.

…As Dafinone storms Jesse, Oghara

By Paul Olayemi

The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone on Wednesday stormed Ethiope West Local Government Council in Delta State in continuation of his campaign to sensitize and convince residents of Delta Central on the need to vote for him as the next senator of the district come 2023.

At Jesse and Oghara, two major towns in the local government council, where hundreds of party leaders and faithful had converged to welcome him, the former NEXIM bank board member was greeted with a rousing welcome

In Jesse, where the award-winning chartered accountant first visited, Comrade Godstime Otubu, Coordinator of United Mandate for Dafinone, UMD, in Ethiope West described Dafinone as the hope of the Urhobos, “We are with you. We are going to take this campaign door to door and we are fully ready for the election”.

Otubu, who spoke amidst applaud from the crowd reeled out how he first met the entrepreneur years ago and why he felt he deserve to represent the zone

“15 years ago when we worked for Chief Ede Dafinone and he did not win the primaries, he told me it is not only by attaining the Senate that you can give back to the society.

“He came up with the idea that we should empower youths in the area who would in turn empower others and since then he has continued to run the Dafinone foundation where thousands of persons have been empowered.

“That shows he is a selfless leader who has the interest of Urhobos at heart. He is the Urhobos hope” before urging the people of Ethiope West to vote for Dafinone, reiterating the need for Urhobos to get it right this time

Dafinone on his part while addressing the huge crowd called on them to vote for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, and Sen Ovie Omo-Agege for Governor. He read out both Candidate’s achievements, emphasizing that Ethiope West should expect what is due to them if he, Hon Halim’s Agoda and the APC House of Assembly candidate, Blessing Achoja emerge in 2023.

In Oghara, his next point of call, Dafinone addressed a crowd of over 3,000 party faithful and leaders, reading out his qualifications amidst thunderous applause. He told them that the power is in their hands “the power is yours, the days of election rigging are gone, that is why we say you are the people to make a choice, you must choose the right person so that we can change our lives” he told the crowd.

He was welcomed by leaders of the party in Oghara, youth leaders, artisans and hundreds of admirers who kept shouting “Obama, Obama”

Dafinon was accompanied by his Campaign Director General, Chief Adelabu Bojo, Chief Barr Abel Idigu, Dr Patrick Akamovba, Engr Sodje, Mrs Iriri, Pastor Mrs Ovasa, Hon S.O Amami, Chief Daniel Okotete, many others too numerous to mention.