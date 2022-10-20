.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd) on Thursday said the Service has dismissed over 2000 officers for one form of misconduct and complicity or the other since he took over as the head of the Service

The CG also said that the Service would realize at least $17.6 billion after the conclusion of the automation of its operations in a few years.

Ali made the disclosures when he was featured at the 55th session of the presidential briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the Service had so far collected and remitted the sum of N2.143 trillion into the government’s coffers.

According to him, the protracted controversies around the agency to collect the Telecommunication Tariff which was recently resolved in the NCS: favour would affect the target.

He explained that the projection as at the time the N3.019 target was set was based on the assumption that the Service would start the collection from the beginning of the year.

The suspension of the telecom tariff until recently when it was resolved, he said, would pose a great challenge to meeting the target.

Ali also said that the delay in the collection of carbonated drinks tax may also pose another challenge.

The Customs boss said the Service only recently commenced the collection of the tax which he noted was also part of the assumption at the time the 2022 target was set.

Ali also disclosed that the Service would make about $17.6 billion for the country at the completion of its automation.

He projected that Customs would need $3.5 billion to fully automate its operations and limit human interactions.