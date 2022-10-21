•Says service’ll realize $17.6bn after automation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, retd, said yesterday the Service might face challenges in meeting its N3.019 revenue target for 2022 fiscal year.

The CG also said that the NCS would realize at least $17.6 billion after the conclusion of the automation of its operations in a few years.

Ali disclosed this when he featured at the 55th session of presidential briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the NCS had so far collected and remitted the sum of N2.143 trillion into government’s coffers.

According to him, the protracted controversies around the agency to collect telecommunication tariff, which was recently resolved in the NCS: favour, would affect the target.

The Customs CG explained that the projection as at the time the N3.019 target was set was based on the assumption that the NCS would start the collection from the beginning of the year.

The suspension of the telecom tariff until recently when it was resolved, he said, would pose a great challenge to meeting the target.

Ali also said the delay in the collection of carbonated drinks’ tax might also pose another challenge, adding that the Customs only recently commenced the collection of the tax which, he noted, was also part of the assumption as at the time the 2022 target was set.

Ali disclosed that the Customs would make about $17.6 billion for the country at the completion of its automation.

“He projected that the Customs would need $3.5 billion to fully automate its operations and limit human interactions.

Responding to a question on what he had been able to do to rid the Service of corrupt officials, the CG disclosed that over 2,000 officers had been dismissed for one form of misconduct and complicity or the other since he took over as the head of the Service.