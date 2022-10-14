.

*Urges foreign missions to keep vigilant eyes on Nigeria’s political transition

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The leadership and representatives of the opposition coalition led by the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, Action Alliance, and other opposition parties, Thursday, stormed the United States, United Kingdom as well as European Union embassies in Abuja, demanding that they keep vigilant eyes on Nigeria’s political transition.

The opposition political parties, operating under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, presented what it called “evidence of compromise of the Voters register tagged Omuma Magic” and also a petition against the plot to sack the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as well as deactivation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS from the INEC server to the embassies.

Led by the spokesman of the coalition and House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the group sought a global hunt down of the alleged conspirators and their families with visa ban, assets freeze and arrest where possible.

They urged firm action against the people who they alleged, had held Nigeria and its 20 million citizens down.

These people perpetrate themselves in office through the rigging, deny the people of their democratic choice, loot the common treasury and acquire property across the globe. If these properties are seized, they will learn their lessons,” the group tasked the embassies.

They further called on all the foreign missions to really keep a closer eye on Nigeria’s transition process, saying “the plot to destabilize INEC can throw Nigeria into crisis which is capable of conflagrating, truncating our democracy and shattering the West African regional peace.”

“In a categorical move, the opposition leaders identified a governor from the South East whom they identified as controversial as being the kingpin of the plot to undermine next year’s election,”Ugochinyere said.

Addressing newsmen after the round of visits, the spokesperson of the opposition coalition, which is the umbrella body of opposition parties in Nigeria ,Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere,High Chief Peter Ameh from Labour Party, Kenneth Udeze of Action Alliance Party, Rt.Hon.Geff Ojinika of the Labour Party, Kabiru Yusuf of Arewa Consultative group said that “this move is aimed at engendering peaceful, acceptable, credible, free and fair election and also to promote national security while promoting the principles of participatory democracy and rule of law.”

Ugochinyere expressed the belief that the foreign missions can wield enough pressure on the alleged perpetrators “to do the right thing and allow INEC to independently conduct the elections.”