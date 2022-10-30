.

***Hails Kanu’s Lawyers for their fearlessness

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Opposition, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has hailed the Federal High Court Umuahia (as presided over by Honorable Justice Evelyn Anyadike) for the sound judgment it delivered against the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu on 26th October 2022 in Umuahia.

In a statement yesterday by the CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere also commended Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and his legal team for what the group described as their competence, professionalism and hard work in the handling of the case.

The CUPP has reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement read, “Opposition coalition CUPP wishes to commend the Federal High Court Umuahia (as presided over by Honorable Justice Evelyn Anyadike) for the sound judgment it delivered against the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu on 26th October 2022 in Umuahia.

“We also commend Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and his legal team for their competence, professionalism and hard work in the handling of the case.

“The well-considered judgment is positive proof that, despite the systemic dysfunctions inherent in our polity, there is hope that the judiciary remains capable of doing manifest justice to right any wrong whether done by the government or individuals.

“We hereby call on the Federal government to promptly enforce this judgment, given that it is undoubtedly a validation of the ones previously delivered by the High Court of Abia State and the Court of Appeal, as well the recent Opinion that issued from the United Nations, all concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This judgment and the others before it should encourage the Federal government to realize that self determination is a political question that requires political solution, not aggressive law enforcement.

“We therefore strongly urge the federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without further ado.”

