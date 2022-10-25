The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Tuesday, alleged that it has uncovered plot to abduct and silence opposition chieftains especially opposition spokesperson, Ideato North South PDP House of Reps candidate, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Labour Party’s Candidate for Orlu/Orsu/Oru Federal Constituency, Mr Geff Ojinika.

The National Co-Spokesperson of the CUPP, Mark Adebayo, who made the allegations in a statement, said the plan is to abduct the opposition leaders, then use trumped-up charges on them before an arranged magistrate in Owerri, Imo to help cover the compromise of voter register called ‘omuma’ magic where fake names was uploaded into the register.

The statement reads: “I have been reliably informed that the Nigerian Police and Imo Police Anti-kidnapping Unit in particular are planning to abduct Ikenga Ugochinyere and Mr Geff Ojinika and use trumped-up charges before a magistrate court to silence the opposition from exposing more shocking details on those who compromised the voters Register and perfected an evil plot to rig the 2023 election which would have thrown Nigeria into Election related crises.

“The voters’ register is a public document meant to be pasted publicly as stipulated in the Electoral Act and not a secret document. The Police IG must show his readiness to be trusted to police a free and fair elections by ensuring that the Imo Police command is not aiding Governor Uzodinma, the Imo APC government in their plot to silence the truth about the voters’ register compromise. How can we have a police force that instead of going after criminals who compromised the Voters register is busy looking for the source of the leakage of the information that have saved democracy. Voters’ Register is a Publicly displayed document as required by Section 19 of the Electoral Act and not a secret document. This action of the Police is embarrassing and can destroy the credibility of the 2023 election. The question on the lips of every Nigerian is whether the Nigeria Inspector General of Police is aware of this developments.

“Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere should be commended for the patriotic interventions he has been making on our democratic processes as opposition spokesperson and not threatened with abduction or to be abducted. We will not accept that.”

RELATED NEWS