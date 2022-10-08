A judge of the High Court in Lagos, Pastor Deji Balogun (3rd left), the proprietor of Christ Divine Favour (CDF) Schools, Mr. Albert Sunday Ndem (2nd left) and Bariga community leaders at the commissioning of water project provided by management of the school to residents of Ilaje and Oshinatu streets, Bariga, Lagos, last Sun

By Moses Nosike

A judge of the High Court in Lagos has applauded the management of Christ Divine Favour Schools for their humanitarian service to residents of Ilaje and Oshinatu streets in Bariga, Lagos, for the provision of free water project to the people of the area.

Pastor Deji Balogun gave the commendation in his remark after commissioning the water project which was also in honour of his goodwill as the minister in-charge of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Victory House Parish, Bariga, Lagos, last Sunday.

He described the proprietor and proprietress of CDF Schools, Mr. Albert Sunday Ndem and Mrs. Christiana David- Albert who are principal donor as good examples of empathetic leaders to be emulated by others, saying that the free water to the people of the area will ameliorate their suffering in the areas of water. He noted that, the money in particular used by the people of the area in buying water will now be use for other things, which is a big relief to them.

Balogun advised the beneficiaries to use and maintain the water properly which is for their own good.

In his remark, the proprietor of the schools, Mr. Albert Sunday Ndem, said the management decision to provide residents of the two streets free water was borne out of desire to care for humans, as such was lacking in the area, where the schools are located.

He assured residents of the area that the schools will do more of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to them as they progresses together in love and unity.

In their separate goodwill messages, leaders of the community – Messrs Ariba Stephen, Oluwo Adegboyega, Folarin Olushoga, Afeez Lawal, Yomi Odudasin and Engr. Adeshola Kazeem, expressed appreciation to CDF Schools management for the gesture and promised to maintain it effectively for interest of all.

They urged other well-to-do individuals and corporate organizations, religious groups and Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to also do their best to communities they operate by using their God-given wealth to make humanity better just as CDF Schools management had done.

