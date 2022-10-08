By Moses Nosike

In an attempt to make the society where it does business a better place and in commemoration of its fifteen years anniversary, Cordros asset management Limited has empowered Nigerian under graduates with financial literacy and an investment seed capital to start a journey into financial literacy.

Speaking while presenting certificates and investment seed capital to the under graduates recently in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Cordros Capital Limited, Wale Agbeyangi who was represented by Managing Director, Cordros Securities Limited, Christian Orajekwe said; “I am pleased to welcome you to the presentation ceremony of investment Seed Capital of N100,000 each to 15 beneficiaries in the Cordros Undergraduates Financial Literacy and Empowerment Programme 2022.”

According to him, “in line with our strategic objective of providing adequate financial literacy to the investing public, while we help our clients grow and manage their wealth, we decided to focus our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project this year on Nigerian undergraduates.”

“the application window for the CSR project, tagged “Cordros Undergraduates Financial Literacy and Empowerment Programme 2022” opened in August. Eligible undergraduates were tasked to submit a two-minute video to present their argument on if it is better to save or invest in financial instruments.” He noted.

He further stressed that,the best 20 videos were selected by a panel, and the videos were posted online for reactions from the public, adding that, the top 15 submissions based on public opinion were selected as beneficiaries to participate in financial literacy training, and receive seed capital of N100,000 each to set up an investment portfolio.”

“Only Nigerian undergraduates in a Nigerian university or Polytechnic with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 or its equivalent were eligible to apply for the programme.Our decision to select 15 beneficiaries is significant as Cordros Capital Limited celebrated its 15th anniversary this year.” He added.

The Group Managing Director point out that, “it is also important to us that we are able to give back to our society by not only promoting investment culture among young Nigerians but by also empowering them with capital to start investing in the financial market.We believe that this initiative will be very impactful for the beneficiaries as the Financial Literacy session will equip them with the insights they need to decide on the assets/product mix to include in their investment portfolio.”

Continuing, he said; “therefore, I encourage all our beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity by putting into practice the investment knowledge gained here today and building on the seed capital they have received. We look forward to impacting more lives as we plan toward our CSR project for 2023.”

Also speaking, Facilitator of the Financial Literacy Session, Aminu Umaru, Wealth Advisor, Cordros Asset Management Limited said that one of the ways to create wealth is through passive income noting that, one don’t just jump into wealth creation without adequate planning.

According to him, financial planning process is a circle where an individual or group starts with information gathering, evaluate the information, create an effective financial planning and implementation.

Highlighting the benefits of financial planning, Umaru disclosed that, it will improve one’s saving culture, help an individual to manage his or her finance properly, adding that, it will make one to live a comfortable life at retirement.

On her part, one of the beneficiaries, Olufunmi Odunsanwo, a student of the University of Lagos who appreciated the kind gesture of Cordros Asset Management Limited said she learned a lot from the financial literacy training, adding that she’s independently convinced that the seed investment capital and knowledge acquired is of great importance to her.

