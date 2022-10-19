.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A civil society group, Worried Nigerian Citizens (WNC) has called on the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency in Ebonyi following the recent upsurge in what it described as “attacks on the rule of law and democratic rights of Nigerians by the agents of State.”

The group made the call against the backdrop of Sunday night’s abduction of former House of Representatives Member and Senatorial candidate of Labour Party in Ebonyi South, Rt. Hon. Linus Okorie.

It would be recalled that Okorie, a former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had been critical of the State Governor, David Umahi.

However, he was allegedly picked up by the operatives of the Ebube Agu security outfit in Ebonyi for an undisclosed offence.

Briefing newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Secretariat, Abuja the convener of the group, Mr. Moses Idika, the alleged intimidation of opposing voices within the state.

He, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest the downward spiral of affairs in the state by declaring a state of emergency before 2023 general elections.

Idika described the alleged abduction of Okorie as criminal, saying it is just one in a series of similar flagrant infringement on the fundamental rights of Ebonyi indigenes and other residents.

He went further to reel out a compendium of attacks on the media and other voices perceived as being critical to Ebonyi State government, its policies and programmes.

Idika stated, “Just Yesterday, the Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South (Gov. Umahi’s main opponent) ahead of the 2023 general election and a former ranking member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Linus Abba Okorie was brutally and violently ABDUCTED in the broad daylight by a detachment of the Ebubeagu militia at Nnorom Street (close to the residence of the victim).

“Hon. Okorie since his abduction by agents of Ebonyi State Government has remained incommunicado, his phones switched off, his car cannot be found. The government, through the Onicha LGA Chairman, Chidiebere Uzor, has confirmed the abduction and currently trying to frame him up as a drug peddler”.

The group, therefore, called on “all security agencies in Ebonyi State to swing into action, rescue Hon. Linus Abba Okorie, arrest his abductors in order for the law to take its full cause.

“That President Muhammadu Buhari, in line with the resolution of the National Security Council resolution of Friday October 14, 2022, (Which Mr. President convened and chaired), which enjoined all Nigerian politicians to go about electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 general elections within the laws of the land, call Governor David Umahi to order, to forestall the breakdown of law and order in Ebonyi State.

“That as an effective deterrent, in line with the constitutional powers of Mr. President as enshrined in Section 305, (1),(2), (3, b, c, d, and f) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the President Muhammadu Buhari should without any delay, DECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY in Ebonyi State.”