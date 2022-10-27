… pushes for full automation of E-CVRS in all states

By Emma Ujah & Fortune Eromosele

The National Population Commission, NPC, has disclosed that the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, CVRS, currently stands at 70 percent, reflecting a significant improvement from about 30 percent coverage recorded, +early last year.

The Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, made this known at a media luncheon, in Abuja, Thursday.

He said, “The vital registration activity of the Commission has remarkably improved from about 30 percent coverage early last year to close to 70 percent at present. We intend to ensure full automation of the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (E-CVRS) to all the States of the Federation.”

It was against this backdrop, he urged the media to assist in intensifying the campaign on the use of data for evidence – based planning in the country.

According to him, “While it may be true that we do not have all the required data for all aspects of our national life, it is self- evident that key data- generating agencies in the country are doing all that is humanly possible to generate enough, at least, that can guide purposeful and result – oriented planning for our distraught nation.

“I am very confident that our media have the capacity to revolutionize our attitude to data and its use in this country. Planning without data is like groping in the dark.”

The Chairman assured Nigerians of the Commission’s commitment to the delivery of a credible census, appealing to Nigerians to join the Commission in its bid to give Nigeria a reliable demographic data.

His words: “I wish to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the Commission is irrevocably committed to positively rewrite the history of censuses in Nigeria and deliver to this great nation accurate, reliable and acceptable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable national development.

“Preparations for the 2023 Population and Housing Census are on course and the Commission is confident that the prospect for an accurate and reliable census appears brighter than ever.

“I therefore wish to appeal to Nigerians to join the Commission in the bid to give our dear country, reliable demographic data through the forthcoming 2023 census. This is because our population remains the greatest asset in national development and it must be harnessed in order to make life worth living for our people”.

He appreciated many development partners especially the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, European Union, EU, MDAs and NGOs who have supported the Commission in executing its mandate.

