By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu has disclosed that the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., differs in name registration from “Crown University College Ghana,” and other related names with the same identification as “Crown.”

He stressed that all global accreditation bodies, registration and university recognition agencies, stakeholders, students communities, and partner universities, institutions, organizations, groups, individuals, and corporate bodies should know that both institutions and other related names differs.

In a letter written by the Legal Unit of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., entitiled: “General Public Notification on Validity in Name Registration of Crown University International Chartered Incorporated as a Legal Entity Under The Laws of 1704, 1776, 1787 in The United States of America at Office of First State (State Of Delaware) with Chartered File Number: 7594662 – Status Registration of “Crown University International Chartered Inc. on Name Identification /Registration as Distinct Legal Entity.”

The letter stated: “With reference to the aforementioned caption, the World Grand Board of Trustees and Board Management of Crown University International Chartered lnc. USA humbly inform the General Public through this notification and clarification of its name registration as different from that of any other name in other registered Countries, hence same be duly acknowledged with its rights and privileges under relevant laws of corporate and legal entity.

“Any wrong notions of misrepresentations and interpolations held otherwise by person or persons is made at its own peril for reputation damages. Crown University International Chartered Inc. shall be left with no option but to redress the same with legal damages to its reputation.

“Our registration and Incorporation are not the same on account of anywhere the word “Crown” appears as we have no similarity, identity and resemblance whatsoever with others.

“Countries with the registration of the same word “Crown” duly registered theirs after name search and approval without any contest or discrimination in name registration usage along its website details for confirmation are as thus: Crown College International, Australia Crown College Minnesota, USA, Crownhill University Nigeria, Crown University International Chartered Inc., in USA., Crown College University Ghana, Crown university of theology which is located at Ibadan, Nigeria, Crown University Port Din. Gwynedd, UK, and Bradenton, Florida, USA and many others with Crown names like that throughout the world not mentioned.

“Sequel to the above, any name registration with the word “Crown” shouldn’t be taken as same identical names because it can’t have the same similarity with other additional words to complete the name before submission for name search and approval by any relevant authorities.

“Certainly, other name registration users of the word ‘Crown’ by any person or persons and body corporates will still come up in future, hence same be accepted by all since the mode of operations of all can’t be same except we intend to dictate to other jurisdictions in other countries on how to run its administration which is not possible.”

Aremu further stated through his legal Unit of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. that CUICI Website is www.crownintl.education which has his both old and new logo duly registered as an international trademark order with receipt number: 668383, Customer number:270163. Thus the new logo is currently the one being used by the University.

Speaking further, he noted that the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education is an International Quality Assurance body that works closely with National Accreditation bodies like the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), the African Quality Assurance Network (AfriQAN) and other academicians to control educational quality in around 140 countries throughout the world.

“We shall certainly refer same to our legal team for reputation damage if noticed or observed to have been dragged to the mud.

“It is pertinent to further mention that our name ‘Crown University International Chartered Inc.’ has global recognition with so many affiliates to protect. Any reputation damage to one is damage to all affiliates which shall attract legal damages.

“We shall appreciate to accord all others with same respect expected from academicians around the world.”