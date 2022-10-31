By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has assured that the interchange bridge at the Odukpani end of the Calabar-Itu road being constructed by his administration will be put to use soon.

Ayade who spoke during an inspection tour of the project said his government was focused on completing the on-going projects before exiting office May next year.

The Spaghetti flyover as it is known when completed, is expected to ease traffic into Calabar, the Cross River state capital, from both the axis of Calabar- Itu road and Calabar-Ogoja road.

His words : “our emphasis is to deliver on our mandate. That is why we are going from project to project to ensure that we meet the target we have set.

“By December we will surely have the spaghetti flyover fully in use and reduce the suffering here at Odukpani Junction where people spend up to two- three days in traffic coming into Calabar.”

n the peculiarity of the bridge, the governor said: “What we have done in our design is to have a bridge that creates a link with the artery that takes you into Calabar and into the SuperHighway and then through the city tollgate that empties you into Calabar.

“

This is a state road but the Spaghetti flyover over-flies the federal highway and allows you access into Calabar without having to pay toll but if you have to go through the superhighway and the state road, you definitely have to pay toll because that is the only way to generate the resources required for the maintenance of the SuperHighway”

Gov Ayade who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the bridge, lauded the indigenous company handling the project

He said : I’m very satisfied with the quality of the job done here. I’m quite impressed. We have Turkish Engineers working with our local Engineers. Indeed, the company handling this project is an indigenous company.

“We only hired the foreigners as Engineers but did not award the contract to a foreign company, they are only staff of the indigenous company”, he explained.

RELATED NEWS