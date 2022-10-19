Nigerian Union Of Teachers

….says they remain a non partisan Union

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigeria Union of Teachers,NUT , Cross River state wing,CRSW, Wednesday dismissed reports in some sections of the media about it’s purported endorsement of the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the forthcoming elections.

According to the Union , it never endorsed any candidate as it remains non partisan and cannot endorse anyone.

They made the rebuttal, Wednesday , in statement signed by the Chairman of the Union , Com. Olayi Gregory and Secretary, Com. Bassey Asuquo and made available to newsmen in Calabar.

The statement which read in part stated the Union has its workings and norms adding that an individual cannot decide on behalf of the Union.

“We want to state it categorically very clear that, NUT is never a partisan Union and will never be. We are aware of the publication trying to dent the good name and image of the union by a misguided

writer.

“The Nigeria Union of Teachers operates as a tripod at the State level, that is, the Southern, Central and Northern Senatorial District, for clarity the State Chairman of NUT, CRSW, Comr. Olayi Gregory and other Teachers of the Northern Senatorial extraction went on a courtesy visit to Sen. Jarigbe, the Senator of the North and they never

represented Nigeria Union of Teachers.

“Furthermore, other sons and daughters of the Northern Senatorial extraction were also in attendance.

“The Union has its workings and norms, an individual cannot decide on behalf of the Union. Our decision is normally taken by the highest organ of the Union which is known as the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC).

“The State Chairman of NUT,can never and will never work against His Excellency,Prof. Ben Ayade who is a teacher-friendly Governor, who has

been organising Re-training programs and paying the teacher’s salaries judiciously.

“We as a Union can never make such a statement that,we regretted working for Governor Ben Ayade or the state government who is taking care of the

well-being of the teachers in the State.We want the public to debunk the misguided write-up which is

in the media space.

“Furthermore, the Union is working in

harmony with the Executive Governor, who is the chief Executive of the State.We look forward in maintaining Our cordial relationship,” they stated