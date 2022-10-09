By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another historic landmark in his career by scoring his 700th club goal to seal Manchester United’s comeback win over Everton.

The 37-year-old Portuguese forward becomes the first and only player to score seven times a hundred goals in football history.

Having started his career in 2002, 700 goals means Ronaldo has averaged 35 goals a season.

He scored his 144th goal for Manchester United in his two spells at the club, He scored a record 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, and five(5) for Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer in International competitions as his record 117 goals for the Portuguese national team added to 700 club goals make him the official top goalscorer in football history with a record tally of 817 career goals.

Ronaldo started the match against Everton from the bench but came on for injured Anthony Martial in the 29th minute.

Fifteen minutes later, he slotted home from a Casemiro pass to score the match-winner sealing a 2-1 win for United.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal comes 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon.

RELATED NEWS