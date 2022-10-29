Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired the most expensive house in Portugal for £18m amid rumours of a return to Sporting Lisbon.

Speculations continue to mount that his decision to buy the house is an indication of a move back to Portugal where he started his football happening soon.

The £18m purchasing fee also covers the renovation of the property to the player’s taste.

The house is expected to be ready by 2023.

It is located at the Cascais region of Portugal and has an area of 2,720 square meters across three floors.

It also has an outdoor area of 544 square meters with various gardens and a large swimming pool.

Ronaldo has suffered from lack of playing time this season under Erik Ten Hag who favours Marcus Rashford ahead of the Portuguese star upfront.

RELATED NEWS