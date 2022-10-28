By Emem Idio

THE Institute for Niger Delta Studies, INDS, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, has stated that there is a compelling need for relevant institutions of government and agencies to create institutional frameworks for the effective control, mitigation and management of future floods.

The INDS also called for deliberate inter-governmental collaboration and better preparedness on the part of government, agencies, the communities and civil society to properly tackle the incidents of flood in the Niger Delta region.

The Director of INDS, Prof Solomon Ebobrah in a statement in Yenagoa, urged governments at various levels in the country to explore all avenues for constructive co-operation to effectively address the negative impacts of perennial flooding in the Niger Delta.

Ebobrah, who commended the Douye Diri administration in Bayelsa State for its on-going efforts to mitigate the negative socio-economic impacts of the 2022 flood in Bayelsa State, noted that the INDS believes strongly that, there is a need to drastically improve the flood warning system in Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta Region.

