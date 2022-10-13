By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, on Thursday, reserved judgement in a suit challenging the continued use of a Sole Administrator to run the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Odighonin Adienbo, The Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiatives and nine others filed the suit before Justice Dashen, opposing the use of sole administrator to run the NDDC.

The presiding Judge, Justice Isa Dashen, had on July 13 adjourned the case till October 13 for judgement, but when the court commenced sitting, officials of the court informed parties to the case that the judge said the judgement was not ready.

Also, no date was fixed for the judgement as the parties were told that a date would be communicated to them.

The plaintiffs had argued that the concept of sole administrator was alien and contrary to the NDDC Act which provides for a board constituted of representatives of all states of the Niger Delta.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and NDDC are listed as first and second defendants in the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/135/2021.

Justice Dashen, it would be recalled, had on April 5 granted an interim order restraining the Federal Government from using sole administrator to run the NDDC pending the determination of the pending suit.