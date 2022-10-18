An order granted 18 banks to freeze the accounts of Petralon 54 Limited and its parent company, Petralon Energy Limited has been vacated by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos following the discovery of material facts suppression and deliberate falsehood by Eurafric Energy.

Delivering a ruling in a motion filed by the company praying the court to unfreeze the unjustly frozen accounts, the presiding judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor held that the court was misled to grant an order freezing the company’s accounts.

The court, subsequently, reversed itself to lift the order by unfreezing the bank accounts and cancelling the Post No Debit order already in effect across all the restrained banks.

Specifically, consideration of Petralon 54’s Affidavit in response to Eurafric’s counter affidavit deposed to on October 12, 2022, and the reply address in support of the motion to set aside the exparte orders revealed to the court that Eurafric had misinformed it and caused the institution of justice to act in error.

Eurafric Energy had approached the court, praying it to bar operations and transactions on the bank accounts belonging to Petralon 54, its parent company, Petralon Energy, and an unrelated company, Tako E&P Solution, on the grounds that the three oil companies did not declare the total quantity of crude sold, the amount it was sold and the royalty paid to the government in a Federal Government agency transaction.

However, in a Motion filed by Petralon 54, it prayed the court to lift the order banning the operation of its account, arguing that the defendants, particularly Eurafric Energy ‘suppressed and deliberately’ hid material facts concerning the case from the court.

Justice Daniel Osiagor in his consolidated judgment ruled that Exhibit Volte Face F exhibited in the plaintiff’s counter affidavit and exhibit G exhibited in the defendant’s counter indicated that the plaintiff (Eurafric Energy) gave consent for a loan of $2.2m to be obtained thereby making it a party to the debt repayment efforts to the holding bank which the funds it sought to freeze pertained to, but this fact was not disclosed to the Court before the restraining Order on the Defendant’s accounts.