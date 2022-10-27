.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced three persons to 14 years imprisonment without the option of a fine for kidnapping an 83-year-old woman, Theresa Nwosu.

The convicts, Kelechi Nnaji, Bright Anele, Onyebuchi Nweke were arrested and arraigned on three counts of kidnapping, conspiracy and possession of illegal firearms alongside one Confidence Ozuowu.

The incident happened September 22, 2015 at Obite village in Okehi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The trial judge, Justice Boma Diepiri in his judgment, yesterday, found Kelechi Nnaji, Bright Anele and Onyebuchi Nweke who are the first, second and third defendants in the matter guilty of kidnap and conspiracy, but discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Confidence Ozuowu.

Justice Diepiri in the judgement held that the prosecution was able to prove the case of kidnap and conspiracy against the convicts beyond a reasonable doubt following the confessional statement of the convicts, evidence and testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, including the victim.

However, outside the courtroom the prosecution counsel, from the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Chidi Ekeh complained that the court would have handed life imprisonment on the convicts instead of the 14 years sentence.

