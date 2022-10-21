By Steve Oko

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia Friday, reserved judgment on the suit seeking to nullify the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary in Abia State.

One of the leading governorship aspirants, Dr Sampson Orji, had approached the High Court and requested that the exercise be quashed, alleging that the delegates list used in the primary was generated to favour the flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

He further claimed that the conduct of the three-man delegate congress at the various wards was marred with irregularities.

The former Commissioner through his Counsel, Rilwan Idris, told the court to either nullify the May 25 primary and conduct a fresh one or declare him the winner, claiming he would have won but for the doctored delegates list.

First and second defendants, PDP and Prof. Ikonne respectively, through their lawyer, A. S Kolawole, in their preliminary objections argued that the plaintiff had no right to challeng the conduct of that primary, alleging that he withdrew from the race.

But in his counter affidavit, the plaintiff through his Counsel denied withdrawing from the race and challenged anyone with proof of his letter of withdrawal as required by the Electoral Act to provide same.

Meanwhile, all processes filed by all parties were adopted by the various Counsels.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Evelyn Anyadike said that all arguments would be consolidated, noting that time is of essence.

The court subsequently reserved judgement on the suit for a date yet to be communicated to the parties.

Later in interview, Counsel to the plaintiff, expressed optimism that his client would get justice.

He said his client was in court to challenge the non compliance of the party with its own constitution in the conduct of the three-man delegates congress as well as the primary election itself.

Counsel to the defendants disappeared immediately from the court premises and did not address the press.