Ibadan—A 27-year-old man, Oladotun Wahab, was yesterday ordered to be remanded in a prison for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in his neighbourhood.

The police charged Oladotun with rape and robbery before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court I in Ibadan.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of Wahab for want in jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo prison, Oyo Town.

Idowu gave the order pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until December 15, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Femi Oluwadare told the court that Oladotun on October 6, at about 2:25 p.m allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman.

Oluwadare said the suspect raped her in an uncompleted building. He said Wahab robbed the victim of N21,500 and her Itel cell phone worth N6,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and was punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

He said it also contravened section 1(2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.