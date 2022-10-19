.

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that an unemployed man, Sunday Amos, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly murdering a quinquagenarian.

The police charged Amos whose residential address was not provided with murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti did not take the plea of Amos for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Segun Adegboye, told the court that Amos committed the offence on Oct. 8 at about 12. 59 p.m, in Saki, Oyo State

Adegboye alleged that Amos caused the death of 55-year-old Awobule Yakubu by hitting her on the neck with a big stick.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.