Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Mr Olusola Aluko of an Osogbo Magistrate Court, Osun State, has remanded one Ibrahim Muhammad for allegedly stealing seven cows.

The defendant was docked before the court on three counts bordering on conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Shoyemi Bose informed the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the said cows valued N5million belonging to one Kazeem Ademola for rearing.

She added that the defendant also conspired with others now at large to steal the cows

According to her, the offences contraction sections 516, 419 and 390(9) of the state criminal law 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Defence counsel, Okobe Najite, in his oral bail application, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

However, Aluko in his ruling declined the application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the matter till November 21 for a hearing.