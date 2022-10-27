Dismisses suit by ex-president for lack of jurisdiction

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

A federal High Court sitting in Lagos has reinstated the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, led by Dr. Tommy Okon, dismissing the suit by former President of the Union, Innocent Bola-Audu for lack of jurisdiction.

The Court presided over by Justice D. E Osiagor, noted that “those in possession of the secretariat prior to the Order of Court are restored to possession while those that were signatories to the account prior to the Order of Court are restored to operate the account.”

The court had in an exparte order on September 13, 2022, directed the former President to take possession of the secretariat

Based on the order, Bola-Audu and others, last Friday, October 21, 2022, stormed the National Secretariat of ASCSN , Yaba, and forcefully took over the secretariat.

But in a resumed hearing yesterday, the judge ruled that “Upon the issue of jurisdiction raised suo motu, by the court, and the finding that this court lacks jurisdiction to handle Trade Union fundamental right claims as well as finding this Suit No. NICN/ABJ/214/2022 to be an abuse.

Justice Osiagor, therefore ordered thus: “That the suit is hereby dismissed. The exparte order of 13th September 2022 is hereby set aside and all actions taken pursuant to the Order reversed

“The matter is hereby returned to status quo ante bellum, thus those in possession of the secretariat prior to the Order of Court are restored to possession while those that were signatories to the account prior to the Order of Court are restored to operate the account.

The Parties are to abide by the adjudication process pending at the National Industrial Court.

RELATED NEWS