… As House of Rep Aspirant withdraws suit against Machina

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Wednesday nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections for Fika East and Jakusko state constituencies for noncompliance with the provisions of the Election Act 2022.

The Court, therefore, ordered the APC to conduct fresh primaries within 14 days or risk fielding candidates.

According to the presiding judge, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, the ruling party has just been given only 14 days within which to conduct fresh primary elections for the two vacant positions.

The affected constituencies are Fika/Ngalfa and Jaskusko.

This is even as Yobe North APC senatorial aspirant, Abubakar Jinjiri has withdrawn the suit he filed against the senatorial candidate, Bashir Sheriff Machina, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC over his senatorial matter.

Recall that Machina and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had a tussle over the platform, not until recently when the same Court ruled in favour of the former.

Jinjiri through his counsel, Barrister Usman Lukman Nuhu told Justice Aminu of the Federal High Court, Damaturu same Wednesday that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and served on the defendants in the matter.

Justice Aminu in her ruling held that Jinjiri has the right to file the notice of withdrawal and that the notice of discontinuance was valid. She accordingly dismissed the case as prayed by

Machina’s counsel.

The Judge also warned the party not to temper with the list of the authentic delegates sent to INEC.