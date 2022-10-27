By Steve Oko

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, has dismissed a suit filed against the candidature of the Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Chief Ikechi Emenike by Oti Brutus Agbai and two others.

By the latest judgement, Emenike has won 21 out of 24 suits filed against his emergence as APC governorship flag bearer.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked FHC/UM/CS/101/2022, were challenging Emenike’s candidature on the grounds that he is not a member of APC following the judgment of justice O. A Chijioke of Abia High court delivered on May 26 against him.

The said judgment was delivered after justice Benson Anya of the Abia state high court, Umunneochi judicial division had on the 4th day of Nov, 2021, in a suit filed by Emenike, challenging his purported suspension affirmed his membership of APC and equally nullified the purported suspension.

Presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, said the suit lacked merit and evidence, dismissing it as a distraction for the governorship candidate.

Justice Anyadike scolded the plaintiffs over abuse of court processes with frivolous suits.

The Judge awarded a cost of N500,000 to be paid to each of APC and Emenike by the plaintiffs jointly and severally.

The court decried the practice of faceless groups filing pre- election cases to distract a flag bearer without any iota of evidence to prosecute such frivolous cases.

