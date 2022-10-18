.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, has annulled the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election that produced Yusuf Abiodun Oludaisi as the party candidate for Ijebu Ode State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

The Court, therefore, ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election within 14 days, adding that the new primary must be supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice J.O Abdulmalik of Federal High Court, Abeokuta, who gave the ruling in suit No/FHC/AB/92/22, filed by Ayanbajo Adewale John against Oludaisi Abiodun Yusuf People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the primary must be conducted within 14 days from the day of the ruling.

The court also ordered that the party must make use of the original delegates list for the primary election.

The court also rules that “the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should not recognize Yusuf Abiodun Oludaisi as the candidate of the party until the fresh primary is conducted and authentic delegates list used and it must be supervised by INEC within 14 days”.

Speaking on the ruling, Counsel to the applicant, Barrister Olufemi Adubi, commended the judiciary for standing on the path of truth and justice.

He said, in democracy, there must be a level playing ground for all players and everybody must be given chance to participate without disfranchising anybody.

“I want to thank God for the judiciary which always protects all interests”.

In his reaction, Ayanbajo Adewale commended the judiciary for the opportunity given to him to reclaim his right, assuring that he was sure of victory whenever the new primary takes place.

“I believe with this ruling, issues of fake lists and kangaroo primaries held on 22nd May 2022 will be things of the past”.

He pleaded with Yusuf Abiodun Oludaisi and his supporters to accept the Court verdict.