The Three Lions of England

By Efosa Taiwo

Having won the trophy in 1966, the Three Lions of England will attempt in Qatar to repeat same feat 56 years after with the current crop of English players.

The team head to Qatar with high expectations after an impressive showing at the Euro 2020 where it lost narrowly to European Champions, Italy in the final.

With a fairly decent outing at the Russia 2018 World Cup where they finished fourth after losing the third-placed match to Colombia, many have tipped them to go all the way even with a crop of young players.

Drawn in Group B with Wales, USA and Iran, on quality and experience, they should easily top the group.

Players to watch out for:

Harry Kane

Striker

29

When it comes to the danger in the England squad, the first name that pops up is that of Harry Kane.

The England captain is considered one of the world’s foremost strikers, and a likely candidate for the Golden Boot award in Qatar after clinching same gong in Russia

The Tottenham goalmachine has scored more goals in competitive matches and major tournaments than any player in England’s history, and is closing in fast on Wayne Rooney’s overall record of 53.

His experience and goal scoring knack is one of the biggest strengths the Three Lions have going into the World Cup

Bukayo Saka

Forward

20

The 20-year-old has proven for both club and country what an exciting talent he is.

His skill, speed and intelligence on the flanks make him one of the best youngsters in world football, and one likely to take the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by storm.

Phil Foden

Midfielder

22

Another deadly forward the England team parade, Pep Guardiola described him “the most talented player I’ve ever seen”.

The Manchester City forward won the Player of the tournament when England won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India five years ago.

Foden brings skill, vision and creativity and will be crucial to the nation’s hopes of senior success in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate

Coach

Gareth Southgate is a former footballer and current manager of the England national team.

He made over 500 appearances as a player, winning two League Cup titles and playing in a UEFA Cup final. The defender also earned over 57 England caps, representing the Three Lions at three major international tournaments.

After a subsequent caretaker period managing England’s senior team, Southgate was later given the job on a permanent basis and guided the Three Lions to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He also led England to third place in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and runners-up at Euro 2020.

