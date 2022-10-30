.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has stated that some corrupt individuals were working against change and transformation in the programme for Ex-Niger Delta militants.

PAP, however, warned the syndicate of blackmailers to steer clear of the Interim Administrator, Maj-Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd).

Media Consultant to PAP, Donu Kogbara, was alarmed that detractors desperate to tarnish the image of Ndiomu had recruited blackmailers to carry out a campaign of calumny against the administrator.

Kogbara in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said already to satisfy their paymasters, the blackmailers had churned out a series of unsubstantiated and false reports against Ndiomu to damage his image and pitch him against key stakeholders of PAP.

She said some reports are attempting to discredit Ndiomu and distract him from focusing on his new mandate for PAP, adding that those persons are sponsored and bankrolled by enemies.

Kogbara said: “We are aware that some corrupt elements don’t want any change and transformation in PAP. They want the programme to remain business as usual and having seen that Ndiomu was appointed with high recommendations based on his track records of service and performance to bring the required transformation of PAP, they started early to discredit him.

“We are calling on members of the public to be wary of such reports and to disregard the falsehood being peddled against the interim administrator, who assumed office with uncommon determination and commitment to do the right things for PAP in line with the agenda to promote growth and development of the Niger Delta”.

