Cornerstone Christian University (CCU), an American university, has announced that it will confer a doctorate degree on popular UK-born Nigerian sports figure, Drew Uyi, on October 29, 2022.

The FA licensed agent and brand specialist jointly founded Top Football Trials UK, an avenue through which he has out of passion, monumentally impacted the lives of young and aspiring footballers by exposing them to scarce opportunities.

Through his series of organised scouting programmes, many aspiring footballers have realised their eternal dream of joining top European sides, or some signing their first ever professional contract after being poached by academies.

Drew Uyi, who has a high pedigree and track record of being connected to several rising football stars in the game today, as well as the Top Football Trials UK to scout football talents, are a means to satisfying his passion and make lifetime imprint of impact in the lives of many young kids, from age 8 to 27.

He is also a master in helping athletes actualise their true commercial value and getting due worth for their image rights. He played no little roles in the endorsement and sponsorship deals for the likes of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa; former Chelsea forward, Victor Moses, ex-Omonia Nicosia and Nigerian defender, Shehu Abdullahi. Drew Uyi also similarly facilitated such for Eagles and Al-Hilal striker, Odion Ighalo, and most recently Golden Eaglets player Abba Bichi, son of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.

Thus, Cornerstone Christian University found the brand expert worthy of the honour due to his relentless effort and commitment to building lives, destinies and helping humanity. Cornerstone Christian University, which was established 24 years ago, made known its decision to bestow the award on the renowned football agent via a social media post, stating that the ceremony will hold at the Double Tree by Hilton in Atlanta, Georgia.

It is very easy to understand why Cornerstone Christian University identified the recipient due for the award. Cornerstone Christian University is a non-profit private and biblically based higher-education institution focused on inspiring a generation of leaders, offering leadership and management courses from first degree to PhD level. It shares the same values as Drew Uyi.

Celebrating the virtues of the awardee, Cornerstone Christian University described Drew Uyi “as a sports and events management graduate from the London Metropolitan University, London, who holds a postgraduate degree in marketing from the University of the Arts London.

“He is a FIFA licensed football agent, brand strategist and athlete brand educator. He has managed and worked with some big names in the sports and the entertainment industry.”