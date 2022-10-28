Adewale Adetona

UK-based Nigerian tech guru, Adewale Adetona, popularly referred to as ISlimfit, has brought to the fore other important aspects of “Personal Development” often ignored by employees in a work place.

Adewale Adetona relocated to the United Kingdom years ago through the TechNation Global Talent Tier 1 Visa program created by the UK Government targeting to bring in highly skilled and outstanding tech talents across the globe, but his impact in the tech industry back home has been unparalleled.

An alumnus of the Lagos State University who also holds a masters degree in computer science,

Adewale Adetona recently bagged an MBA in the Class of 2021 at the Business School in Netherlands. He is consistently interested in sharing from his wealth of knowledge to help young entrepreneurs and businesses people in Nigeria leverage the use of ICT.

Adewale Adetona uses his verified instagram handle to harp on the enormous advantages that come with business owners embracing technology for maximum benefits, as well as personal development of employees in a work environment, to engender general growth of businesses.

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, ISlimfit highlights other critical aspects of personal development usually ignored.

“Personal development is a popular phrase nowadays. It is more like a favourite phrase in the dictionary of every career coach. Note that personal development is not limited to taking online courses.

“You can be proficient with excel, Salesforce, AWS, etc, and still be an awful employee. Personal development ought to start with in-learning, rather than learning”, wrote Adewale Adetona

Continuing, he posted that, ” do you have the habit of coming late? Do you have the habit of not completing your assigned task? Are you jealous and nursing ill thoughts towards a colleague? Are you taking an online course just to prove you are better than your colleague?

“If your answer to any of this is ‘YES’? Then your personal development goal should be focused on unlearning. We all have habits, attitudes and beliefs that we need to unlearn. Refusal to do is like building on the pathway of uncontrolled erosion”, he added.

.Adewale Adetona, who is a co-founder of Menopays App, is also much more than just an individual whose impact is only limited to organising the LDS. He is a quiet philanthropist who has taken his vision for a pervasive technologically-driven society to the level of personally empowering Nigerian youths with ICT equipment, among his other projects.

One of such projects is his “Project Humanity” which he explained was “ borne out of the desire to celebrate the first day of the year with the less privileged and also show them love.”

“Project Humanity has been running since 2017 and it has impacted many less privileged centres like Ikoyi Prison, Correctional Center for Boys, Ikeja, Arrows of God Orphanage, Ajah and Rock Gardens Home for Elderly, among others,” added Adewale Adetona.

