The rate of pipeline vandalization, crude oil theft, sea robbery and other maritime illegalities within Nigeria’s backwaters has taken a worrisome dimension in recent times.

Its impact on the economy, as shown by Nigeria’s oil regulator report reveals that the country lost 141 million barrels of crude oil, an equivalent of $1bn worth of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

However, there are starling discoveries on why crude oil theft and its attendant environmental pollution may linger , owing to deliberate attempt by some International Oil Companies IOCs and National Oil Companies, NOCs to allow this urgly trend continue especially, in the Niger Delta region of the country.

In an operational tour of the region with the Nigerian Navy, abandoned well heads owned by the IOCs and NOCs were seen scattered all over the vast river in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.

These wellheads which ought to have been sealed whenever they are considered of no economic value by these IOCs and NOCs, serve as national cake to oil thieves who fix underground pipes into them, to siphon crude to thier respective cooking camps, from where they are illegally refined .

There are reportedly over 3000 creeks in the Niger Delta region where illegal refining of crude oil take place. In Rivers state alone, there are reported over 2000 creeks located far away from communities , where these oil thieves indulge in illegal refining.

It took between two hours and five hours to get to locations of these camps where stolen crude oil were illegally refined in the region, a deliberate attempt to avoid prying eyes.

In some of the cooking camps visited in the three states, there were dugout pits where stolen crude oil tapped from abandoned well heads flows directly into

There were also metal storage tanks of about 2500 capacity and above , as well as different sizes of hoses, power generating sets and other instruments used for the neferous activity that has plunged the country into a sloppy economy.

Some of the these illegal refineries are located in Market Square which is considered as one of the largest cooking camp in Rivers state. Others are: Cawthorne Channel, Alakiri, Sagbama, Ayama, Onimubu, Otuoeke, Azikoro, Oyoma, Minibei, Sangakubu Mbiama, Ekeni, Fununu Amafoma and Jones Creeks located in both Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.

The act as reliably gathered, are sometimes perpetrated by some locals and contractors employed by multinational oil companies to secure the trunkline.

The perennial economic sabotage of oil theft has contributed negatively to environmental pollution and health hazard in the region .

From the unhealthy welcoming polluted air, to the discoloration of the back waters which has adversely affected aquatic life and agriculture , the effect of these economic saboteurs is the same in the states visited.

There is also the suspicion that the illegally refined stolen crude from the abandoned well heads are presented as refined crude oil from outside the country by a syndicate, in order to cut shipping cost and to enrich itself.

Attack on Navy

The brazen audacity of these crude oil theives is another debate entirely, as they sometimes open fire on naval personnel in an attempt to prevent them from invading their haven.

One of the attacks occurred last month in Bayelsa state, at a cooking camp in the Azuzuama community.

Conducting journalists round the camp which took five hours on the water to reach, the Commander NNS SOROH, Commodore Daniel Atakpa, said, “ For a long time, we have been told that this camp is a no-go area because the criminals here are well armed and highly connected.

“However, three weeks ago, we decided to storm this camp. When we came in here, there was resistance. The criminals brought out their GPMGs and other guns and started firing, claiming that nobody has any right to come in there.

“When we were to withdraw because it was getting dark and we needed a whole day to clear this place, we left a message that we were coming back the following day and that if we got any sound of shot on arrival, they would have the law to contend with.

“When we came back the following day, they had all deserted the community. We saw white flags indicating a truce and that they were ready to allow the Military in and we levelled this whole place”.

But on closer observation, a big hose was seen pumping crude oil into a dug-out pit , indicating an ongoing activity before the arrival of the Navy.

Unfortunately, no one could stop the crude oil flow except from the tapping point or if the concerned oil company was notified.

One of the tapping points of the crude oil into an illegal refining camp in Bayels as gathered, was traced to one of the major IOCs, 13 kilometres away from the camp.

Confirming this, Commodore Otakpa said his base contacted the company but expressed disappointment that”as I speak to you now, that place has not been capped. They told us that they did not see anything and that they had privatised their tapping process. I wonder what sort of priority they ought to give that place. This happened seven months ago. Till date that place has not been capped and the people are still working there “.

Connivance

It was further revealed that at night trucks usually made their way to a loading point close to some. creeks in Bayelsa state , from where the illegally refined products are conveyed to different parts of the country.

Some security agents along that route look the other way during such movements, thereby allowing free passage of the illegally refined petroleum products to different destinations within and outside the state.

Even when some of these trucks were impounded by naval personnel attached to NNS SOROH , so called eminent personalities in the society would pester naval authorities with calls for their release. Sometimes, owners contacted higher authorities to further press for the release of the trucks.

Arrests

In a move to curb Crude Oil Theft and other maritime crimes, the Nigerian Navy under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, launched Operation Dakatar De Barawo, a Hausa word for ‘ Stop The Thief’, on April 1, 2022.

The operation which was carried out in the three states visited has reportedly led to the arrest of 102 suspects, with the deactivation of at least 447 cooking camps.

A breakdown of this figure showed that 215 cooking camps were deactivated in River state, 132 in Delta state and the rest in Bayelsa state

Over 100 barrels of crude oil and 60 million litres of AGO and DPK were seized during the raids of several cooking creeks in the three states in the last five months.

Also, 132 wooden boats used to ferry crude oil and the illegally refined products to sales points were seized in Rivers, 75 in Delta and over 30 in Bayelsa.

In addition, an AK 47, one Dane gun, three AK 47 magazines and 92 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition were recovered in one of the creeks in Rivers state , while speedboats abandoned by some suspects during raids of their camps were recovered.

Swarm buggies

Until the use of swarm buggies for deactivating cooking camps, naval personnel were faced with the challenge of deactivating the same cooking camps more than once.

The Commander Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER, Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim explained that “Swam buggie is a machine that has a bulldozer effect. It makes it easy to work easily in swampy terrains. Before we started using it, when we destroy pipes, before you come back to the base they would have come back to replace the pipes. But when we started deploying the swarm buggies, it was a game changer, at least it takes them two to four months before they will come again because they have this strong resolve to come back.

” We have made several arrests and handed suspects over to EFCC and NSCDC but that has not deterred them from coming back”, he said.

On his part, the Commander NNS Delta, Commodore Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, said the command had conducted several anti Crude Oil Theft and swamp buggie operations within its Area of Operation.

He highlighted cooking camps in Bennett Island, Opumami, Jones Creek, Egwa,

Ukpogbene, Yokri and Opuama as some of the hot spots deactivated under operation Dakadar De Barawo.

He said, “The Base conducted an overflight operation with Nigerian Navy and shell helicopters to assess the extent of own operations conducted as well as to discover additional illegal oil refining and bunkering sites within the Base Area of Operation ,A0O and beyond. The overflight covered Jones Creek, Yeye Creek, Batan, Opumami,

Burutu, Koko, Sapele, Oghara, Oporoza, Opuama and Bennett Island general area. The Base will continue to maintain this aggressive posture.

Challenges

Apart from the challenge of deliberate uncapped well heads by the IOCs and NOCs , another challenge confronting efforts of the Nigerian Navy in the fight against Crude Oil Theft in the Niger Delta region as observed, is inadequate cooperation from communities where these illegal crude oil cooking take place.

This is because some of the community dwellers were alleged to either invite these illegal crude oil thieves or were intimidated by the armed men. Consequently they are compelled to keep sealed lips and act as informants to the oil thieves.

Another observation was lack of storage system for recovered stolen crude oil by the Navy. Most times the recovered crude oil is set on fire during deactivation , to prevent oil thieves access to it, an action that contributes to waste of the country’s revenue generating source..

Upon enquiry it was discovered that the NOCs usually did not show up to evacuate the recovered crude oil even when contacted as they consider it not up to the quantity they ought to evacuate.

However plans are reportedly on the way for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to partner with the Nigerian Navy by providing a large storage facility where recovered crude oil will be stored.

There is also the challenge of the vastness of the operating theater and limited platforms to patrol the terrians.

To address this the Navy in the region applied the use of drones to survey the terrain as well as the deployment of a helicopter by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, to complement the efforts of locating illegal sites before the personnel move in.

There is therefore need for the Federal Government to have the political will to rise up to the challenge, if the recent call by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Ghajabiamila, on it halt the social malaise and arrest crude oil thieves is anything to go by.

