By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Hoodlums on Monday morning attacked and set ablaze a section of Ezza North Local Government Area headquarters in the State.

Vanguard’s investigation revealed that valuable items and documents worth millions were destroyed following the incident.

Chairman of the Local Government, Ogodo Ali Nomeh confirmed the incident to our reporter.

According to him, the arsonists numbering over 20 persons stormed the area around 1 am in the morning and proceeded to set ablaze the store of the Local Government Headquarters..

He said the arsonists were however resisted by the police who succeeded in inflicting bullet wounds on some of them before they made their escape.

“The fire destroyed new air conditioners bought for the renovation of the council, some documents and a generating set and some furniture”, he said.

Mr Ogodo Ali said the community vigilante apparatus and security agencies are on the trail of the wounded arsonists.

He expressed confidence that they will soon be nabbed to answer for the crime they committed.

On the reason for the attack and identity of their alleged sponsors, the Chairman said they will be unearthed at the end of an investigation by security agencies.

He notes that security has been beefed up at the council area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

