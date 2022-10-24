Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—HEAD of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, has assured that investigation will be carried in the aftermath of the Confirmation Examination recently written by civil servants across the country.

The investigation, the HoS noted, is needed to fish out candidates who failed to comply with the standards of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and take “disciplinary measures against such culprits”.

The Head of Service who was represented by Engr Faruk Yusuf, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, OHCSF during a media tour of one of JAMB’s facilities in Abuja.

He noted that the computer-based test is an implementation of the digitalization and local content management of the civil service.

“As you know the Head of Civil Service is the one responsible for conducting confirmation examinations, that are compulsory before any public officer is confirmed into the service.

“All along, the process has been done manually, but in an effort to ensure this digitiliazation process for the very first time, we had to subject this particular important exercise to a digital form”, he said.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede expressed satisfaction with the inaugural phase of Computer-Based Test, CBT for civil servants.

Speaking to newsmen after monitoring the exercise, prof. Oloyede noted that the test took place simultaneously across the 36 states of the country, including the FCT.

He said although there were little “inconveniences”, the first phase was largely successful.

“Clearly, the digitalization process of the civil service in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan has come to stay and it is going to be the basis for delivery of service in an efficient, cost effective and revenue generating manner,” he noted.

The Head of Service had recently informed that 13,000 civil servants nationwide had been shortlisted for Confirmation Examination. The test, she said, would be computer-based, and conducted in partnership with JAMB.

