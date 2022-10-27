By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Federal Government, FG, on Wednesday, announced the emergence of preferred and reserve bidders for three out of four Airport and Cargo Terminals as approved for concession after the Request for Proposals, RFP, phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme, NACP.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while addressing press men during a press briefing, in Abuja, said the concession came after a multistage process, adding that it was not the final outcome of the NACP programme.

Sirika, however, disclosed that corporation America Airports Consortium emerged double bidder for the concession program for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano, respectively.

He said that as for the fourth airport asset, the ministry is still in consultation with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, to decide on the way forward.

He said: “The Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), which came to a close on the 19” of September 2022 has seen the emergence of preferred and reserve bidders for three (3) out of four (4) Airports and Cargo Terminals as approved for concession under the programme.

“The preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, is Corporation America Airports Consortium. ENL Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for NAIA.”

He further disclosed that “The preferred bidder for Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is TAV/NAHCO/PROJECT PLANET LIMITED(PPL) Consortium. Sifax/Changi Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for MMIA.

“The preferred bidder for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, is Corporation America Airports Consortium. There are no reserve bidders for MAKIA as at the time of this announcement.

“Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, did not receive any proposals as of the RFP deadline close and as such has not had preferred and reserve bidders attached to it”, he added.

