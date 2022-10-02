By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Babalola Oriyomi popularly known as ConA’Stone has given reasons he documented his sojourn from Jos to Lagos in a new body of music work titled “Coming To Lagos”, which was released recently, saying he has always wanted to share his story with fans through his music.

The 16 Mountains Records frontline act, ConA’Stone who calls himself an indigenous rapper with unmatched lyrical prowess said the depth of his lines and the strength of his bars made him earn much fan love over the years.

Speaking about the album that is currently raking in numbers on different music platforms, ConA ‘Stone said “Coming To Lagos” is a 16-track album that featured the likes of Yonda, Oberz, Quinax, Shanze, Jmeed, Ilesanmi, Easy B, CJ to mention but few.” He describes the new work as one that will change his music game and position him for greater opportunities. He also disclosed that the large chunks of the tracks were produced by Jmeed mixed by Worth with other talented producers like Haske, Oxygen Jay, Groovey, DJ Melloshe, Olumix, Loard GaBriel and Lah Lah also owning production credits on the album.

