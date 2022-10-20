By Emmanuel Elebeke

Federal and state governments collaboration is key to providing Broadband Penetration for majority of Nigerians by 2025.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, Governor of Edo State, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta made this disclosure at the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF) organised by NCC on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the minister stated that the access to broadband is not a luxury but a necessity in the 21st century society.

He disclosed that Nigeria is making huge progress in her pursuit to provide internet for all Nigerians.

According to him, “The Federal government launched the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 and since the launching of the plan, government has been with all stakeholders to deepen broadband penetration in the country.

“Access to broadband is no longer a luxury but a neccessity because there is no way we can ensure security and safety without broadband coverage and we cannot attain economic development without broadband penetration. Breadboard is necessary for security, education, economic development among others

He noted that a research conducted by the World Internet Forum showed that 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration will increase the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of a country by 2.5 per cent, and in some countries, 8.9 percent.

“The increase in broadband penetration in Nigeria is directly reflecting in our GDP since 2019 to date.

“As at 26th September, 2022,152, 279,265 people representing 79.8 per cent Nigerians have access to the internet while 85,232, 000 representing 44.68 per cent Nigerians have access to broadband. When it comes to broadband penetration, we are on track, we are delivering, in some cases, we have delivered the tasks given to us by 590 percent”, he said.

On his part, the governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki assured that state governors are ready to collaborate with federal government and stakeholders towards the nation’s broadband penetration target.

He called for openness, trustworthy dialogue between state governments and federal government in a bid for all Nigerians to access internet irrespective of their places and locations.

In his words, “I want to ensure the minister that the states are willing to work with you, but we need to build more trust”.

“We have found out that in Edo state during Pandemic, technology helped cut down on the cost of governance. Today we can proudly say, that Edo state is technologically enabled.

Earlier, the EVC NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta highlighted that the priority of the Commission is to close the gap of Nigerians without internet access.

He said, broadband penetration is requisite in the educational, healthcare, economy, power and other sectors to drive growth.

“Everybody must have access to internet, broadband infrastructure is basic social amenities such as water, shelter and clothing”, he said.

He reiterated that states governors need to collaborate with FG towards empowering Nigerians with affordable internet.

In his own remarks, the Chairman Board of Commissioners NCC, Prof Adeolu Akande said, “the world is going digital and Nigerian can’t afford to be left behind.

He further harped on the need to strengthen collaboration between Federal Government and States.

“It is impossible for the Federal Government to achieve the broadband without the state governments”, he said.

States represented at the event include Lagos, Nasarawa, Benue, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna states.