By Moses Nosike

To deepen its philosophy of creating magical moments for music lovers, Coke Studio made a journey to Pakistan as foremost Nigerian singer and songwriter, Reekado Banks, jumps on the Coke Studio Pasoori remix, featuring Pakistani singer, songwriter and composer, Ali Sethi & Egyptian rapper and producer, Marwan Moussa, to deliver a catchy rendition to fans.

The Pasoori song has transcended boundaries leaving a global audience stunned with Sethi’s soulful vibe, with his blissful voice enhancing the beauty of the song even more, alongside the inclusion of Reekado Banks in the remix, giving it an African fusion for fans.

Coke Studio is a music collaborative reality show that seeks to bring together continental and intercontinental artists to celebrate the diversity of music and talents, and this track is coming weeks after Reekado Banks, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter teamed up with renowned South African music group, Juluka on an amazing tune; “3Alli (Coke Studio Africa).

This comes after the first ever Coke Studio global film with African superstar, Tems, and seven global artists who teamed up to remix the iconic British rock band, Queen’s 1986 track ‘A Kind of Magic’, to signify the start of this year’s Coke Studio, with a view to promote devotedness, closeness, and collaboration with friends and family at all times.

According to Bunmi Adeniba, Coca-Cola’s Senior Marketing Director, the magical, musical mash-up was brought to teeming fans by Coke Studio, whose goal is to create a unifying experience for teens across Africa, enhancing their meet-up occasions in ways that only Coke can.

She affirmed that the collaboration came about as a result of the special kind of magic that happens when artists from across the globe collide and this is a chance for music lovers to get a taste of what Coca-Cola has been conducting behind the scenes with Coke studio.

